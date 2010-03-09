American Women in Radio and TV Changes Names

McLEAN, VA.: The 59-year old American Women in Radio and Television has changed its name to reflect the changing media landscape. The organization’s board of directors and its foundation agreed during their annual business meeting March 6 to rename the AWRT as the Alliance for Women in Media.



The name-change was two years in the making. A 12-month roll-out of branding materials is planned for the national organization and its local chapters.



“Although a difficult decision to make, our membership agreed that the organization’s name must reflect the industry in which it serves as a leader for the advancement of all women,” said Interim President Sylvia Strobel.



Board members include, among others, VCI Solutions CEO Sarah Foss; Nexstar Vice President and General Counsel Elizabeth Hammond; Lauren Darr, president of LOI International; Michelle Duke of the National Association of Broadcasters and Bill Diaz, local sales manager of WTTA-TV, the MyNetwork affiliate in Tampa, Fla.