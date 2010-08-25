AMD to feature latest professional graphics cards

AMD will feature its latest ATI FirePro workstation-class professional graphics cards at IBC2010.

The ATI FirePro increases multimonitor support for creating HD video walls or extended desktops. ATI FirePro reduces the need for investment per monitor and tackles the cost and complexity barriers of immersive visualization.

The company also will show ATI FirePro RG220 remote workstation graphics, an enterprise remote multidisplay solution that allows users to control a monitor from up to 3mi away.

ATI’s newest offering expands on the FireProV8800, which uses ATI’s Eyefinity technology to support up to four simultaneous displays from a single card and accelerates complex 3-D models at a resolution of up to 5120 x 3600 pixels.

See AMD at IBC Stand 7.J30.

