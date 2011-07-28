AmberFin to introduce unified QC at IBC

At IBC, AmberFin (www.amberfin.com) will introduce Version 7.3 of its iCR modular software platform, which integrates Unified Quality Control (UQC) across all of its content ingest and transcoding operations.

UQC enables easier and more effective decision making through a single timeline approach. Combining an automated process with a human touch, new levels of trust and confidence can be introduced to the file creation and distribution processes.

This ability to provide comprehensive quality control using the appropriate level of automation together with human interaction over all ingest and transcoding operations differentiates iCR from rival systems, the company said.

UQC utilizes both automated and operator-controlled features for baseband and file quality control (QC) within the same user environment, leading to increased productivity and a significant reduction in the time and costs associated with re-works.

Users have the potential to create a high-quality file-based HD/SD master, implement appropriate levels of automated and manual quality control and provide unique file conversion to multiple formats, all within a single software environment. Highest file/media quality is assured and the QC process can be automated as required, freeing up staff to focus on other tasks.

The AmberFin Media Factory, based on the iCR family of modular software products, digitizes and transforms new and archived content, combining a service oriented design philosophy with intelligent use of cost-effective generic IT. This enables customers to save time, increase revenues and grow in line with business demands.