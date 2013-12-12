AmberFin Announces New Version of iCR

BASIGNSTOKE, ENGLAND — Amberfin announced the introduction of the latest version of its iCR software platform. Already shipping globally, version 9.7 of iCR offers extended Avid integration, simplifying ingest and transcode processes within an Avid environment. Simultaneously, it provides enhanced quality and throughput for mezzanine formats such as ProRes, DNxHD and MPEG2. It supports additional codecs and wrappers as well as introducing new ‘best of breed’ function-specific UQC (Unified Quality Control) plug-ins. This new version of AmberFin’s iCR is the first to feature the company’s new iCR Farm products, which build on multiformat transcode capabilities of the iCR platform. They increase the flexibility and versatility of a multinode transcode environment.



Version 9.7 of AmberFin iCR provides significant new functionality in a number of areas including, enhanced Avid Workflow integration, unified quality control updates, updated codecs and closed caption frame rate conversion.