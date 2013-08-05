Amazon Receives Tech Emmy

SEATTLE — Amazon has received a 2013 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for its Amazon Instant Video technology. The Emmy, awarded by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, specifically honors the online marketer’s work in Personalized Recommendation Engines for Video Discovery, which uses tools and algorithms to enable customers to find and discover videos that cater to their tastes and preferences. Amazon will receive its first ever Emmy at the International CES in Las Vegas in January.





Amazon Instant Video offers more than 15,000 movies and TV episodes for most mobile platforms. Its Instant Video personalization and recommendations features include Video Finder, which enables customers to quickly find relevant movies and TV shows through novel classifications based on mood and topic, such as “Dystopian,” “Love,” “Zombies,” and “Revenge”—distinctively ordered by customers’ unique viewing habits and likes.



Other unique tools in the platform include genre-based recommendations, based on user viewing histories; “also watched,” which uses aggregate viewing behavior as a predictor of what customers will enjoy; and “Your Store,” a destination where customers receive personalized movie and TV recommendations based on their tastes and preferences.