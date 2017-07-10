Amazon Prime Set to Become More Popular than Cable TV

SEATTLE—New research shows Amazon Prime is set to overtake cable TV in terms of popularity in the United States.

According to estimates from Morningstar, nearly 79 million U.S. households now have an Amazon Prime membership, up from around 66 million at the end of last year.

Morningstar suggests more U.S. households may have an Amazon Prime subscription than a pay-TV subscription as soon as next year.

Amazon has begun offering discounts to households in receipt of government assistance and has also introduced a monthly payment plan to lure people who don’t want to pay the $99 annual fee.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.