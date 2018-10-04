Almost Half of OTT Apps are Abandoned After a Month

Almost half of OTT apps are abandoned within a month of download according to a new report.

In its Industry Benchmark Report for Media and Entertainment (OTT) Apps, mobile marketing company CleverTap found 43 per cent of all OTT apps are abandoned just one month after download.

The company analyzed the OTT apps space by reviewing data points across 100 million devices.

The report also found that OTT applications experience 67 per cent churn within the first two weeks; conversely, only 26 per cent of new OTT app users engage media at least three times within the first month.

Almitra Karnik, global head of marketing at CleverTap said, “There’s intense competition in the OTT space, and thus the need to differentiate the offering with exclusive content and a superior customer experience becomes all the more important. CleverTap’s OTT Benchmark Report provides the essential metrics that mobile marketers can use to benchmark their app’s performance.”