Allen Media Group's Local Now Adds Washington Post FAST Channel

ATLANTA—Allen Media Group’s Local Now has launched Washington Post Television to its channel line-up, providing an additional destination for viewers to watch breaking news as it happens, exclusive interviews with newsmakers, and in-depth reporting from the front lines.

The Washington Post launched the Washington Post Television FAST channel in May 2023 to broadcast breaking news, with their reporting team helmed by Libby Casey, senior news anchor of The Washington Post's Live Moments team.

“We at Allen Media Group are excited to add The Washington Post’s FAST channel to Local Now’s line-up,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a leading free-streaming service, Local Now is dedicated to providing people the very best of local, national, and international news from trusted media sources, and our new partnership with The Washington Post is another example of our dedication to keeping our viewers fully informed at all times.”

“The Washington Post creates incredibly powerful visual journalism and I’m very excited about introducing it to new audiences on streaming platforms like Local Now, where viewers can dive deep into our storytelling,” said Micah Gelman, Director of Video at The Washington Post.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 500 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.