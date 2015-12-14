All Mobile Video Integrates Barnfind Products

SUWANEE, GA.—All Mobile Video has acquired a number of Barnfind Americas products in an effort to improve fiber operations. AMV integrated the BarnOne frames, BarnMini devices, and Small Form Factor Pluggables into its workflow.

BarnOne

AMV used Barnfind technology for the recent high-profile events. At these events, the Barnfind system linked all fiber connectivity between the host broadcaster and international broadcasters outside the venue. BarnMini devices were used at edge locations to bring back signal channels from camera locations, or MADI, or HDMI signals to the BarnOne hub frames for distribution and transmission.

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based branch of Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies.