Alicia Keys To Sing The National Anthem at Super Bowl XLVII on CBS

NEW YORK-- Fourteen-time Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl XLVII pregame festivities at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 3, the NFL and CBS announced today. The performance will be televised live on CBS prior to kickoff.

More than 111.3 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's Super Bowl, the most-watched television program in history. The pregame show and Super Bowl XLVII will be broadcast worldwide.

Keys returns to the Super Bowl for a third time, the most by any performer in Super Bowl history. She took the stage to sing "America the Beautiful" with 150 students from the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind prior to Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville on Feb. 6, 2005 and then returned to perform as part of the Super Bowl XLII Pregame Show in Arizona on Feb. 3, 2008. Keys' latest album, Girl on Fire, recently debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart.

Keys' company singing the Super Bowl National Anthem includes Kelly Clarkson, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Luther Vandross, Jewel, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks and many more.

The NFL previously announced that Beyonce, who performed the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl XXXVIII, will perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL Network Production executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.