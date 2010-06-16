Alhurra TV goes live in Middle East with OmniBus Systems

Arabic-language broadcaster Alhurra TV, headquartered Springfield, VA, has migrated to the OmniBus iTX broadcast automation and playout platform for its multichannel services to the Middle East and Europe. Alhurra went live with iTX at the beginning of May to deliver three news and information networks: Alhurra, Alhurra-Iraq and Alhurra-Europe.



Alhurra migrated to OmniBus iTX for three fully redundant SD channels with four ingest and four preview channels. Alhurra's iTX implementation integrates with third-party graphics, asset management and traffic systems. The iTX platform exchanges data with Alhurra's BroadView traffic system and Bitcentral asset management system through a file-based BXF interface.