Al Jazeera Sports selects Trilogy’s Gemini Intercom

UK-based Trilogy Communications, provider of digital intercom systems and Master Reference Generators, has announced Al Jazeera Sports as its first customer in the Gulf region for its Gemini distributed matrix intercom. This has been installed as part of the Arabic and English language broadcaster’s ongoing expansion and development of the sports studios in Doha from HD to 3-D.

Supplied by systems integrator TEK Signals, this installation supports Al Jazeera’s expansion of four new sports studios and the revamp of one existing studio to meet their rapidly growing production needs. The project, comprising nine Gemini Matrices forming a distributed network between the five primary studios, will enable Al Jazeera to develop and expand the ongoing production of sports programs including coverage and commentary on the British and European football leagues, as well as the European Champions League, for which it has recently acquired rights.

For Al Jazeera, one of the key benefits of the Gemini Intercom is its compatibility with the existing Commander Intercom systems that were installed last year. It also provides unified communications monitored by one administrator, giving greater flexibility and overall control to the broadcaster’s operators.

By combining integral IP capabilities with a dual redundant ring of audio and IP failsafe routing, Gemini avoids a single point of failure.