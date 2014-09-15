Al Jazeera Launches AJ+ to Target Millennials

SAN FRANCISCO—Al Jazeera Media Network announced today the launch of AJ+, a connected, global news community.



“AJ+ gives Al Jazeera the flexibility to innovate and grow and adjust in an era of rapid change in the news industry,” said Dr. Yaser Bishr, Al Jazeera Media Network’s executive director of Strategy and Development. “AJ+ is topical, direct and tonally relevant to a younger audience that relies heavily on mobile consumption and their social streams.”



AJ+ is available as a free iOS and Android app that conveys content via cards and stacks, including:



Video: Bite-size, shareable video cards aim to convey relevant information that contextualization.



Debate: These cards will allow voting on a certain issues, takinig a stand and advocating a position within the community.



Conversation: This is the space to dive deeper into issues. A conversation card connects you with a global community to engage and learn from each other.



Quiz: Quiz cards introduce a new way to explore stories.



Art: The art card is designed to highlight key points around issues, and to share on social streams.



Resource: This card will lins to relevant stories, articles and bits of information.



With more than 8 million views, AJ+ content will continue to be available via its dedicated YouTube channel and on Facebook and Twitter.



