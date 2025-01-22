Akta, Singular.live Collaborate To Enhance Cloud Playout With Broadcast Graphics

MIAMI—Singular.live and Akta are collaborating to bring broadcast-quality graphics to Akta's FLEX channel playout in the cloud.

FLEX channels are live linear TV channels scheduled entirely in the cloud, offering seamless distribution as both Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels and traditional broadcast channels.

First, FLEX channels are scheduled with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) in the cloud where the AI generates dynamic metadata. Through Singular's graphics engine, high-quality data-driven graphics are embedded in real time into the scheduled channels, Akta said.

The very same channel can be distributed not only digitally as a FAST channel but also as a traditional broadcast channel. This new process saves 80% of the cost compared to a traditional on-prem broadcast workflow, it said.

Singular.live offers the ability to produce graphics for any live workflow in the cloud for both traditional linear broadcast and digital productions.

"Akta's largest customers are deploying next-generation workflows that require adaptive and data-driven interactive overlays," said Alper Turgut, CEO of Akta. "This partnership delivers on that requirement."

Akta's turnkey AI-powered video SaaS platform streamlines media workflows from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned for scale and has delivered some of the largest live sports events in history, the company said.

Akta integrated Singular's dynamic graphics into its FLEX channel offerings. Singular's dynamic graphics become instantly available for live linear or FAST channels on any screen. This collaboration brings Akta and Singular's combined capabilities to a global roster of sports and entertainment clients, it said.

"Akta and Singular enable customers to originate premium video channels or live linear events, with stunning, crisp graphics from Singular with ultra-low latency. We are very excited about this collaboration because it provides two best of breed solutions that work well together," said Singular.live CEO Steven Heimbold.