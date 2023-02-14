Akamai Unveils Akamai Connected Cloud and New Cloud Computing Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Akamai has launched Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer and threats farther away, the company said.

Akamai also announced new strategic cloud computing services for developers to build, run, and secure highly performant workloads closer to wherever businesses and users connect online

These include three new enterprise-scale core cloud computing sites across the U.S. and Europe. Like Akamai’s existing 11 cloud computing sites, the new sites will plug into the Akamai backbone — connecting them to the most distributed edge network on the planet. The new sites, which are expected to be live by the end of Q2 2023, will contain all of the cloud computing services acquired from Linode, the developer-friendly cloud infrastructure provider Akamai acquired in 2022. These also become the template for 10 additional core sites that Akamai plans to roll out across the globe throughout the year.

In addition to launching the new core sites, Akamai has identified more than 50 cities in which it plans to begin rolling out distributed sites this year, to bring basic cloud computing capabilities into difficult-to-reach locations currently underserved by traditional cloud providers.

The company has also adopted a more aggressive approach to cloud egress pricing by bringing CDN-like economics to cloud data transfer. The new egress pricing model is designed to result in significantly discounted egress rates relative to the hyperscalers and alternative cloud providers, the company said.

Akamai has also said it is committed to new ISO, SOC 2, and HIPAA standards compliance, which the company says focuses on the security of its cloud computing services and customer data within, and allows customers to move workloads among Akamai and other public clouds.

Also new is the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program which is designed to provide Akamai customers with solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai Connected Cloud. The services will be provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a thorough qualification process, ensuring they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed platform, according to Akamai..

“We’re taking a fundamentally different approach to cloud computing — building on 25 years of experience scaling and securing the internet for the biggest companies in the world,” said Tom Leighton, Akamai’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Akamai is building the cloud the next decade needs.”

In building out Akamai Connected Cloud, Akamai is adding core and distributed sites on top of the same underlying backbone that powers its edge network today— spanning more than 4,100 locations across 134 countries. More specifically, Akamai is placing compute, storage, database, and other services closer to large population, industry, and IT centers.

The result, the company said, is designed to be a continuum of compute, from core to edge, enabling companies to more efficiently build, deploy, and secure performant workloads that require single-digit millisecond latency and global reach. Industries such as media, gaming, SaaS, retail, and government are examples where these requirements are in high demand today.

“Akamai’s leadership position at the edge enables us to scale everything we touch: We scale content, putting digital experiences closer to users than anyone. We scale cybersecurity, keeping threats farther away from business and people. Our customers know us and trust us for this scale. Now we plan to scale cloud computing, to provide customers with better performance at a lower cost,” Leighton added.

Akamai Connected Cloud is headed up by Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Akamai’s Cloud Technology Group. In this role, he has led teams focused on enabling today’s leading media, gaming, and software companies to deliver the best possible experiences — at scale — to their customers on any device, anywhere, and helping carriers operate high-performing and cost-efficient networks.

“Cloud is a stepping stone to solving larger business challenges,” said Karon. “Business leaders are looking to continue the momentum of digital transformation and stretch the boundaries of what’s possible for their organizations in an increasingly digital world. Our distributed scale is designed to deliver highly performant cloud computing everywhere our customers’ business connects online, empowering them with the speed, flexibility, performance, and connectivity they need to grow without compromise, innovate without friction, and delight customers without fail.”