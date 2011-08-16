AJA Video releases Ki Pro Mini firmware update to workflow with RED, Canon cameras

AJA Video Systems has released a new firmware version for its Ki Pro Mini digital recorder that enables the RED Epic, RED One and certain Canon XF cameras to pass metadata directly to Ki Pro Mini via a single SDI cable.

The update streamlines the workflow between Ki Pro Mini and high-resolution imagery of RED and Canon cameras on set and in post.



With the new v2.6 software, Ki Pro Mini takes advantage of SDI ancillary metadata information, including start/stop commands, timecode information, reel name and clip name from the RED Epic and RED One cameras. This new feature provides a high level of integration with RED cameras.



AJA software v2.6 for Ki Pro Mini is currently available through AJA’s website.



