AJA Goes Cross-platform



AJA Video Systems will now be offering their line of KONA capture cards including software compatible with Mac OS X and Windows operating systems.



The video interface and conversion solutions manufacturer also announced it is merging its XENA capture cards, designed for Windows, into the KONA line for increased flexibility with no added cost. Software and documentation for both platforms is included with each shipped order; updated drivers are availble for download at AJA’s site.



AJA’s KONA cards, originally designed for the Mac platform, feature audio and video input and output, 10-bit uncompressed capture and playback, support for SD, HD, Dual Link 4:4:4 HD and 2K formats along with cross-platform XENA card functionality.



KONA users can find Windows user support at the AJA site, under “KONA for PC.” KONA is available for Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7, MSRP pricing begins at $990.



