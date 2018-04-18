AIMS Membership Nears the Century Mark

BOTHELL, WA.—Membership in the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has climbed to 96 companies following the alliance’s merger with the Media Networking Alliance (MNA) late last year, AIMS announced today.

"Like AIMS, MNA members were committed to adopting a standards-based approach to interoperability. In their case, it was interoperability between various IP-based audio networks via the use of AES67, and they made tremendous strides toward that goal," said Michael Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board.

More than 20 companies have joined AIMS since the merger, including:

· ALC Networx

· Attero Tech

· Alteros Inc.

· Axis

· BBC

· Bosch

· Digigram

· Direct Out

· DongGuan 3G Audio Technology Co. Ltd.

· Focusrite

· Genelec

· Hangzhou Linker Technology

· Luminex

· LYNX- Technik

· Mellanox

· Merging Technologies

· Ningbo Soundking

· QSC

· Suzhou FITCAN

· TOA

· Ward-Beck Systems

· Wheatstone Corp.

· Yamaha

The AIMS-MNA merger came after nearly two years of collaboration. The merged organization will continue to be called AIMS and will be governed by the AIMS bylaws, the alliance said. AIMS continues to work on common methodologies for transport, registration and discovery, connection management and other areas related to interoperability.

"By merging with AIMS, these companies are having even broader impact on the industries they serve — and they're a driving force behind true industry-wide AV IP interoperability across the broadcast, installed systems, and live sound markets,” said Cronk.