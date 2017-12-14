AIMS and MNA Merge

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions is merging with the Media Networking Alliance to form a single trade association, the organizations have announced.

The merger comes after two years of collaborative work promoting IP in the media and entertainment industry, that culminated in the approval of SMPTE-2110 video transport standard in September.

Full members of both organizations voted to approve the merger Dec. 13, and the joint organization will retain the AIMS name and will be governed by the AIMS bylaws. AIMS member companies that are also members of MNA will now pay only one membership fee.

“The MNA was formed by people and companies who wanted to support interoperability between various IP-based audio networks via the use of AES67. Likewise, AIMS members support standards-based IP audio and video interoperability,” Media Networking Alliance Chairman Rich Zwiebel said in the release. “Now, with the merging of the two organizations, we have a larger voice and a single place for technical and marketing discussions amongst a larger group of industry leaders.”