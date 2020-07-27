AIMS Launches Resource for Pro A/V

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has launched a website for its new Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) proposed set of open standards and specifications.

IPMX is meant to address the Pro A/V industry’s need for a single set of common, ubiquitous, standards-based protocols that ensure interoperability for A/V over IP, according to AIMs. It proposes open standards and specifications built on SMPTE ST 2110 and designed to enable carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio and data over IP networks. The proposed roadmap also includes specifications like AMWA NMOS IS-04 for discovery and registration and AMWA NMOS IS-05 for connection management.

Features of the website include outlining the fundamentals of IPMX and its benefits, like the proposed IPMX roadmap, as well as offering up-to-date information on related events and presentations by industry experts.

“This is a one-stop shop for those interested in finding out more about IPMX and how it can be implemented within their operations,” said David Chiappini, working group chair, Pro AV Workgroup at AIMS.