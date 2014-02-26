Aframe to Launch Aframe 3.0 Cloud Video Platform at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS— At this year’s NAB Show, Aframe will launch Aframe 3.0, the next generation of its cloud video platform, which makes news, sports, and entertainment professionals more productive. It also helps them leverage existing on-premise assets more efficiently and rest assured that assets are fully under control and secure.



Aframe 3.0 includes a new desktop app with smart upload technology, automatic transcoding, an HTML5 player for faster video footage review even on smartphones and tablets, and asset management features that save significant production time.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Aframe will be in booth SL9110.