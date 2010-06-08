Afghanistan's SABA Media to use vsnIPtransfer for content exchange

SABA Media Organization, a non-profit cultural organization that supports media initiatives in Afghanistan, has acquired VSN's content distribution and contribution tool. The Afghan organization soon will be installing a vsnIPtransfer server with satellite connection in its Kabul headquarters with nodes in two additional locations in Kabul and Dubai (this one with cable connection), from which contents will be up- and downloaded. Until now, an FTP standard was being used for video delivery, which slowed operations, especially when using Internet access over a shared satellite.