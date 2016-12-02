AFCCE and IEEE BTS Hand Out Spring 2017 Scholarships

WASHINGTON—The Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE) and the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) are providing 10 students interested in telecommunications across the country with scholarships for the spring 2017 semester.

The recipients are:

Shane Cyr, University of Maine

Martin Doczkat, The George Washington University

Dhantha Gunarathna, Drexel University

Mohammad Islam, University of Missouri

Elaine Khuu, Virginia Tech

Abdullah Njie, Georgia Tech

Prosanta Paul, Old Dominion University

William Shifflett, Oklahoma State University

Tyler Turcotte, University of Massachusetts

Rafida Zaman, University of Missouri

Doczkat and Shifflett were the first recipients of the IEEE BTS /AFCCE Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarships, which awards scholarships of up to $10,000 for promising undergraduate or graduate students at accredited U.S. universities that plan to pursue a career in broadcast engineering.

Cyr was the recipient of the E. Noel Luddy Scholarship, which is sponsored by Dielectric Communications.

Applications for the fall 2017 semester will be accepted starting March 1, 2017, with a cutoff date of April 30, 2017. Click on the links for more information of AFCCE scholarships and IEEE BTS scholarships.