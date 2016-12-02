AFCCE and IEEE BTS Hand Out Spring 2017 Scholarships
WASHINGTON—The Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE) and the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) are providing 10 students interested in telecommunications across the country with scholarships for the spring 2017 semester.
The recipients are:
Shane Cyr, University of Maine
Martin Doczkat, The George Washington University
Dhantha Gunarathna, Drexel University
Mohammad Islam, University of Missouri
Elaine Khuu, Virginia Tech
Abdullah Njie, Georgia Tech
Prosanta Paul, Old Dominion University
William Shifflett, Oklahoma State University
Tyler Turcotte, University of Massachusetts
Rafida Zaman, University of Missouri
Doczkat and Shifflett were the first recipients of the IEEE BTS /AFCCE Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarships, which awards scholarships of up to $10,000 for promising undergraduate or graduate students at accredited U.S. universities that plan to pursue a career in broadcast engineering.
Cyr was the recipient of the E. Noel Luddy Scholarship, which is sponsored by Dielectric Communications.
Applications for the fall 2017 semester will be accepted starting March 1, 2017, with a cutoff date of April 30, 2017. Click on the links for more information of AFCCE scholarships and IEEE BTS scholarships.
