AES Convention hosts Platinum Panels

The 129th AES Convention, Nov. 4-7 in San Francisco, has again assembled a legendary cast of recording industry icons for its popular Platinum Panels series. “Interest in precious metal never seems to flag,” says 129th AES Convention Platinum Panel Chairman Paul Verna. “Our sessions have earned high marks for their healthy mix of candor and technical insight. The intriguing stories behind the hits resonate with all our attendees. This year we are fortunate to have a number of established panelists back on board. And, we have augmented our lineup with some significant first-timers.”

This year’s AES Convention Platinum Events include:

“Platinum Artists/Producers” — This panel will feature Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek and the band’s producer, Bruce Botnick; Spanish artist Veronica Romeo; studio keyboard ace CJ Vanston (Tina Turner, Prince, Christopher Guest films); SF artist Corey Cunningham of the Magic Bullets; and KamranV (Nine Inch Nails, Beck). The panel will share their insights into recording. Questions to be addressed include: What do artists look for in producers, engineers and studios? What are the ripple effects in the shift from multitracking to laptop? What magical moments have you experienced in the studio?

“Platinum Mastering” — Mastering legend Bob Ludwig returns as moderator of this popular event. Renowned engineer and disc-cutting expert Doug Sax and vinyl guru Michael Fremer will discuss their innovative approaches to this enduring art. Ludwig will screen archival videos of how lacquers are made and a rare clip revealing his process of cutting the vinyl master to the Genesis album "Invisible Touch."

“Platinum Producers and Engineers” — Paul Verna will moderate a dialogue on the technological innovations that have impacted the recording industry over the past decade. Panelists Ross Hogarth (Lyle Lovett, John Mellencamp, Jewel), Joe Chiccarelli (Frank Zappa, My Morning Jacket, Counting Crows) and Niko Bolas (Neil Young, Warren Zevon, Spinal Tap). The panel will explore why producers and engineers remain critical to the recording process; why studio professionals continue to play essential roles in this increasingly fragmented landscape; what challenges and opportunities do the recording industry’s struggles present today; and how producers and engineers can promote audio quality to an audience more concerned with audio convenience.

This year’s AES promises a wealth of unique and interesting programming touching all corners of the professional audio world, including live production, studio recording, broadcasting, streaming, game audio and product design. A full listing is available online.