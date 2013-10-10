Aereo Now Available on Android

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY--Aereo, a startup streaming service that transmits broadcast signals via tiny antenna arrays, is releasing its first Android app, available for download in the Google Play store, on Oct 22.

The app, which will be released in a public beta, will be available to Aereo subscribers in markets where Aereo's technology has launched. The Aereo app will be compatible with phones, phablets and tablets running Android operating system 4.2 or higher. Aereo members will also now be able to connect a Roku box to their Aereo account using their Android device.

Using Aereo's remote (cloud-based) antenna/DVR technology, consumers can pause, rewind and fast-forward any program that they are watching live, or save a program for future viewing. Aereo's technology works on 'smart' devices from tablets to phones to laptop computers. In addition to the Android app, Aereo is currently supported on iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Chrome, Internet Explorer 9, Firefox, Safari, Opera, AppleTV (via airplay) and Roku devices.

Aereo is currently available to consumers in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Miami, Houston and Dallas. Aereo will launch additional cities throughout the remainder of 2013 and into 2014.

Downloading the app is free. Aereo membership begins at $8 per month, for access to Aereo's cloud-based antenna/DVR technology and 20 hours of DVR storage. For an additional $4, consumers can upgrade their membership and receive 60 hours of DVR storage for a total of $12 per month. Consumers who join Aereo will get their first month of access for free.

Aereo is the subject of several lawsuits from broadcasters who claim the service is retransmitting their signals without consent.