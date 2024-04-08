Advanced Systems Group Opens London Office

Advanced Systems Group, a Silicon Valley-based systems integrator, has opened its first U.K. office in London, expanding the company’s European presence.

Planned to open in May 2024, the new home of ASG U.K. is Aviation House in London’s Holborn area, a booming professional and creative hub, ASG said. Tim Cuthbertson, an ASG global account executive with more than 30 years of integration and professional services experience, will relocate back to his native London to head the new operations as Managing Director.

Cuthbertson said the ASG U.K. launch was a “right time, right place” decision driven by shifting business and economic factors. “Organizations in our markets have had to reinvent their operations, first adapting to workforce changes caused by the pandemic, and later dealing with issues like the actors and writers strikes, so there’s a lot of pent-up refitting and development that’s ramping up,” Cuthbertson added. “With globally distributed workforces now a reality, having an international presence is an operational requirement. Technology doesn't stop moving, and London is a significant production center, so expanding was the logical choice. Our U.K. presence will be there to serve the needs of these organizations.”

The new headquarters will house ASG U.K.’s team in a space flexible enough to accommodate future expansion, the company said. Advanced Systems Group U.K. a wholly owned subsidiary of ASG, is part of its phased approach to ramping up its international presence.

The U.K. team will focus on its current European clients including SNAP, Google, and Yahoo with even more comprehensive services, as well as ASG’s US clients, who have UK facilities and can now access the same trusted source for data storage, workflow tools, and managed services that they do in the United States.

Ken Spickler, VP Global Engineering at Visual Data, a long-standing ASG customer with global operations including in the U.S and London, commented: “Advanced Systems Group’s expansion into the U.K. is a boon to the European production and post-production services sector, enabling more companies to benefit from the wealth of knowledge and technical expertise it has built up over many years. At Visual Data, it would have been much more challenging to achieve our growth without trusting in ASG.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, ASG is one of the top systems Integrators in the U.S.