Advanced Broadcast Solutions opens new Portland, OR, office
Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) Jan. 2 opened a new satellite office in Portland, OR.
Located at the Belo-owned KGW-TV facilities at 1501 SW Jefferson St., the new space provides regional customers with a centralized location for product demonstrations and improved customer support.
