ADTH Expands Availability of NextGen TV Receiver to Walmart.com

Atlanta DTH (ADTH) has announced that the ADTH NextGen TV set-top receiver is now available from Walmart.com for $89.99 with free shipping.

The news expands the distribution of the small affordable receiver that’s been shipping to customers since this past summer directly from ATDH.

The announcement comes just ahead of the annual CES in Las Vegas, where the ADTH receiver will be on display at the Advanced Television Systems Committee exhibit booth (Central Hall 19744.)

“The ADTH receiver is not only the industry’s first receiver certified to utilize the NextGen TV mark from the Consumer Technology Association, it’s also verified for content security and is the most affordable option in the market. We’re delighted to expand availability of the ADTH receiver beyond the ADTH website to now include Walmart.com, which offers the new product for just $89.99 with free shipping available,” said Ivy Shou, president of ADTH.

Developed to meet the specifications of broadcasters who are upgrading to NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0, the ADTH receiver is the first to meet the rigorous requirements of the electronics industry’s self-certification program.

Since its initial introduction a few months ago, continuous software improvements have enhanced the device’s utility and ease of use, the company said.

With an internet connection, the ADTH receiver purchased today can benefit from continuous improvements – including recent enhancements spurred by user suggestions. The device’s on-screen display now includes a number pad to make it easier to tune to specific channels, and a bookmarking function has been added to save favorite channels.

ADTH is also implementing a recording function (now available in “beta” mode), to enhance usability of the receiver. Other recent updates have sped up channel changing, improved the electronic program guide, and addressed market-specific issues reported by broadcasters. Future updates will allow users to add specific channels, improve reception sensitivity, and to personalize closed-captioning settings.

Built to bring the benefits of NextGen TV to existing TV receivers with an HDMI connection, the ADTH receiver can provide a better viewing experience (depending on available broadcasts), with better audio and video quality, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, and immersive Dolby audio.

The ADTH receiver can support a maximum resolution of 2160p (or 4K-quality), along with HDR, Dolby AC-4 Audio, and A3SA content protection. The device includes a dual-band Wi-Fi receiver, Bluetooth 5.0, a remote control and power adapter.