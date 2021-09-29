Adoption of Smart TVs Shows Significant Growth, Hits 56%

ADDISON, Texas—A new Parks Associates survey of U.S. broadband households is showing significant growth in the adoption of smart TVs, which spiked to 56%, and smart speakers/display, growing to 53%, since 2019.

The growing adoption of connected TVs during the pandemic, also helps explain why major companies like Comcast and Amazon are planning to launch branded smart TVs with their operating systems, Parks said.

“Big announcements in the smart TV space by Amazon and Comcast are evidence of where the home entertainment market is headed,” said Paul Erickson, senior analyst, Parks Associates. “TVs are now consumers’ most common video centerpiece in the home, and technology powerhouses are vying to own this point of entertainment aggregation – and all the data that goes with it – by controlling the platform itself. The competition now is not just about providing access to entertainment, it’s also about adding increasing value to the platform through features such as voice assistants, smart home integration, and better user experiences. Smart TVs are now seen as a key anchor device for ecosystem penetration into today’s broadband households.”

“Consumer electronics device manufacturers are best served by product strategies accounting for consumers’ increased use of devices at home for work and streaming entertainment purposes,” Erickson added. “While mobility remains important, consumers now see renewed value in at-home work and lifestyle use cases.”

The results are based on the release of the Parks Associates' latest Consumer Insights Dashboard, a new ongoing service that analyzes the firm’s quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households to track consumer adoption of home devices and services.