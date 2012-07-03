Adobe, XOR Media Collaborate on CS6 Workflow

Greenville, NH–XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast) and Adobe are collaborating on a new file-based production workflow for broadcast production.

In a broadcast production setup, XOR Media’s Universal MediaLibrary (UML) enterprise storage system features edit-in-place and storage sharing in a private cloud, allowing media editors to access files directly in the UML from the workspace of the Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium software. The UML also allows edit-while-ingest for live broadcasting stations, giving the production team the ability to manipulate files before ingest is completed so that content is edited and played “near to live”.

The central storage in the workflow, XOR Media’s UML is a highly reliable and scalable media storage that supports both real-time play-to-air and high-performance production. It supports simultaneous NAS and SAN connectivity, so that media files are accessed without volume reconfiguration or gateways. It is an open, cloud-capable, and media-centric storage that can scale from a per “brick” capacity of 72TB to a grid capacity of 144PB, all in a single global namespace.

“As a media technology developer, XOR Media is committed in continuously coming up with solutions to make media workflows as seamless as possible. To successfully do this, it is important that we strengthen ties with companies like Adobe, both from the product and market standpoint. With the reliability and scalability of XOR Media’s UML and the recent release of Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium, customers can expect operational efficiency and excellence from the XOR Media-Adobe collaboration,” said Stephane Jauroyou, Vice President for Worldwide Sales, XOR Media.

“With the release of Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium, Adobe is more than ever ready to respond to the fast-changing demands of production and media professionals in the world of entertainment,” said Phil Hickey, pro video business manager, Adobe. “We appreciate working with XOR Media, with its decades of experience in media and broadcasting as SeaChange Broadcast, and value the company’s secure, scalable technology that ensures our production tools are fully utilized.”