Adobe Premiere Pro Used in 61% of the 2022 Sundance Films

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe has announced that for the fourth year in a row, Adobe Premiere Pro is the most prevalent video editing software at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Creators used it in 61% of films, including “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” “God’s Country,” “I Didn’t See You There,” “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” “Something in the Dirt,” and many others, Adobe reported.

Adobe also reported that 78% of the 2022 films were made with Creative Cloud tools, including After Effects and Photoshop.

In a period of pandemic restrictions that made remote production increasingly important, Adobe also noted that technologies for collaboration were more important than ever and that the addition of Frame.io to Adobe Creative Cloud allowed creators and storytellers to create and collaborate with anyone from anywhere in the world.

The Festival will feature creators from the Sundance Ignite x Adobe Fellowship Program, which was launched at the 2015 festival to help a new generation of filmmakers from all backgrounds, Adobe said.

On Monday, January 24, there will be a conversation with Sundance Ignite Filmmakers that will delve into their journeys and the creation of their first films. This panel will be followed by a screening featuring ten short films created by the 2021 Sundance Ignite x Adobe fellows. These events are part of Ignite Day Presented by Adobe, our fully digital programming for aspiring filmmakers.

The Festival will also feature two films from creators who are part of the Women at Sundance | Adobe Fellowship program, including Lauren Lee McCarthy’s (2020 Fellow) film, "Surrogate," and Shaandiin Tome’s (2021 Fellow) film, "Long Line of Ladies."