Adobe and Frame.io Become Early Adopters of TPN+ Content Security Platform

Adobe and Frame.io, which is owned by Adobe, have announced that they have joined TPN+.

TPN+ was launched this week as part of enhancements to the Motion Picture Association’s Trusted Partner Network (opens in new tab) content security initiative.

TPN is a global, industry-wide content protection initiative overseen by the MPA to provide a set of requirements and best practices to prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of pre-released, high-value media content. By creating a single, global directory of “trusted partner” vendors, content companies have access to a centralized database with their TPN status, TPN said.

To further improve security, TPN announced recently that it was expanding its security assessments from site security to include SaaS-based cloud providers and their apps and launching TPN+.

The newly launched TPN+ platform and the new Cloud Security Assessment are designed to help the industry benefit from the rapidly advancing requirements of enhanced security awareness, preparedness, and capability as more and more productions rely on the cloud, TPN reported.

Eight of the biggest content owners are members of TPN, including Universal, Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Netflix, Amazon Studios, and Apple.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Jason Druss, product marketing manager at Frame.io noted that “Frame.io has always made security the cornerstone of its platform since day one. That’s why today we’re excited to announce that along with Adobe video cloud services, we are proud early adopters of the TPN+ platform.”

“Although TPN compliance has always been voluntary, Frame.io has always treated it as a requirement and has been compliant since TPN’s inception in 2018. Now, we’re redoubling our efforts with Adobe to provide even greater support for our customers—and to allow both our existing and new customers to discover faster, more efficient, and more secure workflows,” he continued.

“That Adobe and Frame.io are among those invited to join as members and early adopters of the TPN+ platform speaks to the fact that these studios depend on our products to create their content—and that we pledge to provide them with the utmost in security,” he concluded.