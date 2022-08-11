Ad-Supported Disney+ Tier To Launch On December 8
By George Winslow published
The U.S. launch of the ad-supported tier will be priced at $7.99 a month; price hikes announced for Disney+, Hulu
BURBANK, Calif.—Disney+ has announced that it will launch its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. at $7.99 and that it will increase standalone sub prices for Disney+ and Hulu services.
The price hikes come as streamers are struggling with increased programming costs and are under increased pressure from Wall Street to reduce loses.
As of December 8, Disney+ without ads will increase to $10.99, a $3 pop.
As of October 23, Hulu’s prices will increase to $14.99 a month without ads, up $2 and $7.99 with ads, a $1 increase. Disney previously announced that prices for ESPN+ would increase on August 23.
“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
