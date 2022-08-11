Ad-Supported Disney+ Tier To Launch On December 8

BURBANK, Calif.—Disney+ has announced that it will launch its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. at $7.99 and that it will increase standalone sub prices for Disney+ and Hulu services.

The price hikes come as streamers are struggling with increased programming costs and are under increased pressure from Wall Street to reduce loses.

As of December 8, Disney+ without ads will increase to $10.99, a $3 pop.

As of October 23, Hulu’s prices will increase to $14.99 a month without ads, up $2 and $7.99 with ads, a $1 increase. Disney previously announced that prices for ESPN+ would increase on August 23.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”