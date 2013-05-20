Ad Council Offers One Stop PSA Shopping

NEW YORK— The Ad Council launched a new version of PSA Central, their digital distribution platform, creating one source for its public service announcements.



The platform provides access to broadcast-quality television spots in HD and SD formats, as well as radio, print, online, mobile and outdoor media ads for use by more than 33,000 media outlets nationwide.



The new site enables users to email PSAs directly and save them to internal and external servers. Users can search by media type, file format, issue area, target audience and other preferences. The site also includes a free and secure cart feature for placing orders, and it will remember user profile and activity. The platform utilizes the cloud and leverages a content delivery network for delivery.



“Comcast Spotlight has a long history of supporting important Ad Council campaigns, and this technology allows for easy search, view, and access to HD files to choose the most relevant campaigns and easily push them to our markets to run,” said Charlie Thurston, president of Comcast Spotlight.



