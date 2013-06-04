Acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn Names Robert Ratcliffe Acting Enforcement Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON — FCC Acting Chairwoman Mignon L. Clyburn today announced that Robert H. Ratcliffe will serve as acting chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau. Ratcliffe currently serves as deputy chief of the Media Bureau. P. Michele Ellison, previously chief of the Enforcement Bureau, was recently named chief of staff.



“I am pleased that Mr. Ratcliffe has agreed to serve in this critical role. Bob is a top flight lawyer who will bring his vast experience, sound legal judgment, and overall sense of fairness to this effort,” Clyburn said.



Ratcliffe has worked at the FCC for more than 35 years, including tenures as the acting chief of the Media Bureau during the final phases of the digital television transition in 2009 and as ddeputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau from 2006 until 2009. He also served as interim media advisor to former FCC Chairman Alfred C. Sikes and held various policy positions in the former Mass Media Bureau, including deputy chief of the Bureau and assistant chief of the Policy and Rules and Video Services Divisions. He began his career at the FCC in the original Cable Television Bureau, holding a variety of positions, including chief of the Policy Review & Development Division.



Ratcliffe holds a J.D. from the Boston University School of Law, an A.M. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and a B.A. from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He is a member of the Maryland and Supreme Court bars and served in the U.S. Army in Germany and Vietnam.