Accedo Acquires eyecandylab, Accelerates XR Offering for Media and Sports

STOCKHOLM & MUNICH—Accedo, a global provider of interactive video applications, is expanding its XR capabilities with the acquisition of eyecandylab, an Emmy-nominated provider of extended reality (XR) solutions.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, commented: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with eyecandylab. Our strategic roadmap and vision of the future of XR solutions in the wider media industry are aligned and we believe that together we will be able to deliver even more value to customers and partners.”

eyecandylab’s flagship patented augmen.tv platform for XR applications as well as its Web3-based loyalty solution “Watch&Earn” will be integrated into Accedo’s software stack and will be offered both to customers doing their own XR development and to those who would like support from Accedo’s global team.

Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder, eyecandylab, added: “Accedo’s global presence and proven ability to innovate will enable us to accelerate adoption. I’m thrilled that our patented software solutions will form part of a bigger software stack for customers on a global scale. We are seeing that interactivity and immersion is becoming increasingly important for a delightful and engaging viewing experience. With Accedo’s footprint in the media industry, we are in a great position to deliver innovative business cases in a scalable way.”

Joint solutions are immediately available.