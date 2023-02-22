Accedo Acquires eyecandylab, Accelerates XR Offering for Media and Sports
eyecandylab’s augmen.tv platform for XR applications as well as its Web3-based loyalty solution “Watch&Earn” will be integrated into Accedo’s software stack
STOCKHOLM & MUNICH—Accedo, a global provider of interactive video applications, is expanding its XR capabilities with the acquisition of eyecandylab, an Emmy-nominated provider of extended reality (XR) solutions.
Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, commented: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with eyecandylab. Our strategic roadmap and vision of the future of XR solutions in the wider media industry are aligned and we believe that together we will be able to deliver even more value to customers and partners.”
eyecandylab’s flagship patented augmen.tv platform for XR applications as well as its Web3-based loyalty solution “Watch&Earn” will be integrated into Accedo’s software stack and will be offered both to customers doing their own XR development and to those who would like support from Accedo’s global team.
Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder, eyecandylab, added: “Accedo’s global presence and proven ability to innovate will enable us to accelerate adoption. I’m thrilled that our patented software solutions will form part of a bigger software stack for customers on a global scale. We are seeing that interactivity and immersion is becoming increasingly important for a delightful and engaging viewing experience. With Accedo’s footprint in the media industry, we are in a great position to deliver innovative business cases in a scalable way.”
Joint solutions are immediately available.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
