Abu Dhabi Media chooses Harris master control, branding

Abu Dhabi Media (ADMC) has placed an order for Harris channel-branding systems, master control switchers and graphics management software for its master control and transmission facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The system will help ADMC create, manage and deliver HD channel branding to enhance its station identity. The order includes IconMaster master control switchers and IconStation channel-branding systems. These allow ADMC to get to air with data-driven content, logos, time or temperature displays, rolls, crawls and more from within a single system. The Inscriber Connectus centralized graphics management system enables the central management, sharing and distribution of all graphics resources. The order also includes NEO and 6800+ modular processing products and CCS Navigator software for network monitoring and control.