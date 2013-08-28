ABS Installs Touchscreen Video Wall Mural at Central Washington University

SEATAC, WASH. — Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions recently completed work on a video wall mural on the campus of Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash.



Located in Barge Hall, the interactive video wall will showcase CWU’s distinguished faculty through photos and video clips. Originally, the wall outside the university president’s office was lined with framed images of faculty members.



A panoramic image of the region was placed on the wall on both sides of the 2x2 video wall, and the screens display an outdoor image that blends into the painting when other material is not playing. The video wall was built using a 46-inch Planar Clarity Maxtrix LCD video wall system with six-point touch capabilities, with controls that emulate an iPad interface.



In June, ABS was faced with a hard deadline of the end of CWU’s fiscal year. ABS completed the project within two weeks. Under the direction of Linda Schactler, executive director of CWU Office of Public Affairs, content for the presentation is currently being collected. Some profiles will be posted in time for the new quarter, but creating the entire presentation will take several months.



The interactive mural will feature lectures, projects and musical performances in each faculty member’s profile template.