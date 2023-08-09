About 83% of U.S. HH Have a SVOD Service from Netflix, Amazon and/or Hulu

DURHAM, N.H.—New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) highlights just how ubiquitous the top streaming services have become, with 83% of all U.S. households having a subscription video on-Demand (SVOD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu.

That is the same level (83%) as 2022, but up from 78% in 2020, 69% in 2018, and 52% in 2015, according to the LRG study.

The reach and influence of streaming services is even more apparent when looking at the number of people subscribing to at least one of the top 15. When 12 additional streaming video services are added in, 88% of all households have SVOD/DTC service – compared to 82% in 2020. More than half (53%) of all households have four or more SVOD/DTC services – compared to 33% in 2020.

The survey also found that the mean number of SVOD/DTC services in all households is 4.1 compared to 2.9 in 2020.

The mean number of SVOD/DTC services among ages 18-44 is 5.1 compared to 3.7 among ages 45-64, and 2.2 among ages 65+

“The top three SVOD services remain the base of the streaming category, with 83% of all households having one of these services, while 88% of households have any streaming video services. Yet, as the streaming market has expanded and the total number of services in the home has increased, the top SVOD services’ market share has begun to wane,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Of the fifteen SVOD/DTC services in this survey, the three top SVOD services now account for 43% of all streaming services in consumers’ homes, compared to 56% in 2020.”

Other key findings from the report include:

42% of all adults stream a top SVOD service daily – compared to 41% in 2021, 30% in 2018, and 16% in 2015

Ages 18-44 account for 59% of adults using SVOD daily

57% of adults watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily – compared to 54% in 2021, 46% in 2018, and 33% in 2015

81% of ages 18-34 watch video on non-TV devices daily – compared to 62% of ages 35-54, and 32% of ages 55+

These findings are based on a survey of 2,101 households nationwide and are part of a new LRG study, Emerging Video Services 2023. This is LRG’s seventeenth annual study on this topic.

The random sample of respondents was distributed and weighted to best reflect the demographic and geographic make-up of the U.S. The survey was conducted in June-July 2023. The overall online sample has a statistical margin of error of +/- 2.1%.