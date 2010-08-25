Abit helps Germany's CBC implement file-based workflow
Abit has installed its Present It automation system at CBC’s (Cologne Broadcasting Center) new premises in Köln-Deutz as part of its relocation project. The new system provides a comprehensive file-based workflow integrating ingest, live feed recording, playout and archiving. The system includes Evertz, Miranda and Omneon hardware.
