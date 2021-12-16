ABC Owned Stations to Offer Documentaries on Hulu
By George Winslow published
The ABC Owned Stations are expanding its true-crime and "Unsolved" slate with releases on Hulu starting Dec. 21
NEW YORK—The ABC Owned Television Stations group has announced that it is expanding its true-crime and "Unsolved" slate and will start to make them available on Hulu on Dec. 21.
The station group's slate of documentaries highlights greed, murder and a mysterious disappearance, produced by 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston and ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles.
The ABC Owned Television Stations' slate, set to be released Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Hulu, includes the following productions:
- 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia premieres the documentary "No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist," about what started as a heartwarming 2017 holiday story that turned into the biggest scandal in GoFundMe history, which WPVI investigated and reported. WPVI also created a detailed "No Good Deed" immersive experience site that takes viewers through a timeline of events. The immersive page shares actual social media posts, audio recordings, text messages, court documents and other factors of this scandal.
- ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston releases "Texas True Crime: The Candyman Murders" on Hulu about a case that haunted a Texas community nearly 50 years ago. ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey revisits killer Dean Corll's horrific mass murders that dubbed him a "serial killer" before the term was widely used.
- ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, the most-watched station in Southern California, releases "Unsolved LA: The Disappearance of Mitrice Richardson" on Hulu about a 2009 unsolved mystery of a young woman who vanished near Malibu Creek State Park.
