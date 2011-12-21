ABA Starts Engineering Academy



Responding to a perceived shortage of qualified broadcast engineers, the Alabama Broadcasters Association is establishing its own broadcast engineering academy.



The ABA is working with the SBE to create an SBE certified training institute. They are also working with a local career college that has a network and electrical engineering program. The academy will be at the ABA HQ in Hoover, Ala. The first classes are preliminarily scheduled for May of 2012. The program will be open to engineers and would-be engineers from outside of Alabama as well.



Bill Ballard, ABA chairman and president and general manager of WIAT(TV) in Birmingham, Ala. explained:



“This idea was created out of pure necessity. There is such a shortage of broadcast engineers that something had to be done.”



-- Radio World