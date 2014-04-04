A Gear Guide for NAB 2014

LAS VEGAS—As with last year’s Gear Guide and the Gear Redux of 2012, this is by no means a complete list of products and technologies to be on display at the NAB Show, but rather a substantial sampling from the hundreds of announcements and notifications we have received since January, some of them multiple times. (We’re not complaining. OK, perhaps we are.) Links to product previews by category are included below the list here. Live long and prosper. ~ DMc



Content Management

Los Angeles-based Xytech will debut a new version of the company's MediaPulse “facility management” software with an updated interface, adapters for Miranda, Telestream and Avi products, and new MetaVault media asset management software.



Snell of Havant, England,will demonstrate new features of its Momentum MAM and workflow automation platform, including Active directory support to drive security policies via centralized IT systems, proxy browse to manage captions and subtitles, and an HTML5 browser-independent interface.



EEG of Farmingdale, N.Y., will showcase new and expanded closed-captioning technology.



NVerzion of Salt Lake City will introduce next-generation automation and media asset management systems.



Pronology of New Yorkwill showcase asset management tools supporting tapeless workflow processes ranging from content creation to distribution.



Unified Video Technologies of Miamiwill debut a new front-end interface for its uVOD platform



Málaga, Spain’s Tedial will demonstrate advancements to its media asset management platform.



Pilat Media of Wembley, England will showcase enhancements to its Integrated Broadcast Management System.



Volicon of Burlington, Mass., will highlight five new applications for the company’s Observer Media Intelligence Platform, an enterprise platform that records media from ingest to play-out as well as multiple on-air broadcasts.



Logitek of Lausanne, Switzerland, will release an update for its vMix+ mixing, routing, and control application.



Nexidia of Atlanta is bringing QC v2.1, which automates quality control and compliance of closed captions, video descriptions, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows.



Leader Instruments of Cypress, Calif., will debut its Leader FS3140 QC software that combines waveform and vectorscope displays with automated QC software.



Digital Nirvana of Fremont, Calif., will show Monitor IQ multichannel signal monitoring, logging, compliance and archiving.



Tektronix of Beaverton, Ore., will unveil the QCloud cloud-based QC software subscription platform.



Bridge Technologies of Oslo, Norway will debut QoE monitoring of broadcast and digital media delivery, with support for regionally inserted material.



SGL of Weisbaden, Germany will demonstrate select features of its FlashNet content management solution, which integrates with NRCS, MAM or automation control systems.



TMD of Aylesbury, England, will show new software elements added to its Mediaflex media asset management system.



EditShare of Boston will showcase EditShare Storage v7, a high-performance storage platform with a new EditShare Connect interface.



Visionary Solutions of Oak Ridge, Tenn., will demonstrate its new PackeTV modular, end-to-end IP video network and asset management solution.



London’s Aframe will launch vers. 3.0 of its Aframe cloud video platform.



Mosart Medialab of Bergen, Norway, will feature Mosart Newscast Automation 3.6.



Video Clarity of Campbell, Calif., will highlight RTM Reduced Reference operating mode, the newest enhancement to its RTM A/V monitoring technology.



Jerusalem, Israel’s SinctecMedia will showcase the latest version of its OnAir broadcast management solutions, including the OnAir Standard, a configurable, off-the-shelf platform.



Cache-A of Golden, Colo., will showcase Cache-A Library80+, the first in a new range of modular archive expansion appliances that increase LTO-tape archive storage in 200 TB increments up to 1.3 PB.



Miami’s Primestream will unveil FORK Xchange Suite v3.0, which provides Web access to content on FORK production servers from any Windows, Mac or tablet device.



EVS ofLiège, Belgium, will demonstrate its XT3/XS server, new live browsing software and Web-based remote production tools stemming from EVS C-Cast connected technology.



Weybridge, England’s Pebble Beach Systems is launching Marina Lite, a new automation platform aimed at smaller operations for up to four channels.



Prague, Czechoslovakia’s Aveco will bring its new Redwood news-studio- and channel-in-a-box technology.



Capture & Production

Panasonic of Newark, N.J., is bring the AJ-PX270, its first P2 camcorder with AVC-Ultra recording.



London’s Codex will launch an ultra-compact, all-in-one digital cinema camera and recording package for 2D and S3D production.



Tokyo-based Flovel, a For-A company, will bring the FoZ-B3 ultra high-sensitivity HD camera.



Bradley Engineering of Abilene, Texas, will show remote-controlled miniature camera heads and accessories.



Fujifilm Optical, with U.S. offices in Valhalla, N.Y., will debut two new HDTV lenses, the Premier PL 14-35mm Cabrio wide-angle lens (ZK2.5x14) and XA55x9.5 HDTV telephoto box style lens.



Schneider Optics of Bad Kreuznac, Germany, will introduce new 18, 25 and 100mm Schneider-Kreuznach Xenon FF-Prime lenses for digital cinematography and a wide-angle adapter for the Fujinon 19-90mm Cabrio lens.



Rushworks of Flower Mount, Texas, will show CTRL R, a touchscreen PTZ camera-control software application that controls up to 16 cameras and runs on tablets or computers with Windows 7/8.



Matthews Studio Equipment of Burbank, Calif., will debut the new Minivator II, a lighting stand capable of supporting a payload up to 80 pounds.



Sachtler of Eching, Germany, will debut a 75mm aluminum ENG 75/2 D HD tripod that supports a payload range up to 77.2 pounds.



Transvideo of Verneuil-sur-Avre, France, will unveil StarliteHD, a new concept on-board 5-inch, 3G-SDI HD OLED field monitor.



Osaka, Japan’s Nipros will introduce two new combination monitor/viewfinders to its expanding line of camera conversion systems and accessories.



Polecam Systems of Bedford, England, will launch the Polecam Professional Pack, a portable, lightweight remote head camera jib capable of supporting larger broadcast and cinematic cameras, such as RED, Canon, and Panasonic models.



Miller of Cedar Grove, N.J., is releasing new limited, special edition LP 54 tripods and celebrating 60 years in business.



Bittree of Glendale, Calif., willunveil its new 3x24 WECO video monitoring patchbay that adds an additional monitor row to the traditional two-row WECO patchbay without exceeding the 2-RU panel height.



I-Movix of Mons, Belgium, will bring its new X10 Ultra Slomo gear.



Tightrope Media Systems of St. Paul, Minn., will show a new 2x2 version of its Zeplay slomo instant replay platform, and release Zeplay 3.0 with enhanced audio capability and improved storyboard and editing window layouts. Tightrope will also unveil enhancements to CableCast, including H.264 streaming and support for Snell/Pro-Bel and Aja routers.



DFT of Darmstadt, Germany, will unveil its Scanity HDR film scanner, which delivers HDR for black-and-white film materials, variable speeds and horizontal and vertical image stability.



Digital Anarchy of Brisbane, Calif., will showcase Flicker Free, a new plug-in to deflicker video.



Crystal Vision of Irving, Texas, will demo two new control options for its Safire 3 real-time chroma keyer, including a dedicated touchscreen control panel and a Web browser for any device.



NEP of Pittsburghwill present “The Future of Live Sports Production,” the latest technological breakthroughs and innovations in mobile broadcasting vehicle design.



Twickenham, England’s Autoscript will launch WinPlus Remote, an iOS-based teleprompting system that delivers up-to-date scripts to users in the field, worldwide.



Alameda, Calif.’s Clear-Com will demonstrate enhancements to the Eclipse HX digital matrix intercom systems.



Lights

Chatsworth, Calif.-based Litepanelslaunches new Hilio LED lights.



Eden Park Illumination of Champaign, Ill., brings microplasma, plat-panel lighting technology.



L.A.’s Hive Lighting will showcase the Bee Plasma Flood light and Holographic Diffusing Polycarbonate lenses.



Inglewood, Calif.-based International Suppliers is debuting the Lumos Hawk 150 W ED Fresnel; the Nexto DI Video Storage-Air, a portable Wi-Fi-backup device; the Varavon V Slider; new PhotoClam carbon-fiber and aluminum tripds; and Explorer cases, etc.



Photon Beard of Leighton Buzzard, England, will debut the HMI-Focusable Floodlight Platinum Blonde 1,200 W HMI linear lamp.



Switchers

Huntsville, Ala.-based PESA will debutthe Smart32 remote control panel with 32 dynamically reprogrammable LCD buttons arranged in a 2x16 configuration; the upgraded Cheetah Demux-3G de-embedding cards and Mux-3G embedding cards that integrate Cheetah 3G I/O video signals with Cheetah DRS audio routing.



Broadcast Pix of Billerica, Mass., will showcase a new multichannel HD slow-motion replay system that works with any Broadcast Pix integrated production system or independently in other production environments.



Ross Video of Iroquois, Ontario, will showcase its Vision Tritium production switcher, which is making its North American debut.



Conversion/Transcoding

Peak of West Yorkshire, England, will to unveil the, DBUH200, a modular block-frequency converter that accepts any mix of two frequency converter modules.



Studio Technologies of Skokie, Ill., will debut itsModel 412 Fiber Transport System, a portable or rack-mounted system for transporting multiple serial digital video, MADI digital audio, and gigabit Ethernet signals over single-mode optical fibers.



Matroxof Dorval, Quebec, Canada, will bring the Monarch HD H.264 encoder, which can simultaneously stream a live event and record a master-quality version for post.



AmberFin of Basingstoke, England, will unveil a new version of iCR that supports new codecs for streaming, and wrappers for broadcast and archive conversion workflows.



BHV Broadcast of Owslebury, England, will introduce Syntax Bridge, the newest member of the Syntax HD upconverter series, to the U.S. market.



Montreal, Quebec’s Haivision will unveil technology that enables live HEVC baseband encoding and H.264-to-HEVC or HEVC-to-H.264 transcoding.





Transport

GatesAir of Cincinnati is bringing its latest Maxiva TV and DAB radio transmitters.



TSL Products of Marlow, England, will launch Axius managed Ethernet switches with IEEE 1588 synchronization.



Work Microwave of Holzkirchen, Germany will show its satellite transport optimization line.



Inmarsat of London will bring BGAN HDR and showcase the IsatPhone Pro 2 as well as the new IsatHub, a portable, lightweight device that, once connected to the satellite network, generates a WiFi hot spot that can be accessed by up to nine devices.



Multidyne of Locust, Valley, N.Y. will show its Dingo cards, which transport a range of camera signals over a single fiber-optic cable.



Artel Video Systems of Westford, Mass., will demo its DigiLink platform for transporting broadcast-quality media across fiber, IP networks, and optical backbones.



Nevion of Sandefjord, Norway, will debut Video/Path 3.5 managed media transport platform with an improved user interface, multi-tenanting support.



Baltimore-based Cobham is bringing the Nano HDTX wireless HD video transmitter designed for POV and body-worn applications.



Studio Technologies of Skokie, Ill., will debut its Model 412 Fiber Transport System for transporting multiple serial digital video, MADI digital audio, as well as gigabit Ethernet signals over single-mode optical fibers.



Triveni Digital of Princeton Junction, N.J. will launch the fifth generation of its StreamScope MT-50 DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool.



Lynx Technik of Santa Clarita, Calif., will unveil Testor Lite 3G, a handheld multiformat test signal generator with local touchscreen control.



TVU Networks of Mountain View, Calif., will showcase TVU MLink rack-mountable cellular uplink transmitters that automatically aggregate multiple cellular, microwave and satellite connections simultaneously.



2wcom Systems of Flensburg, Germany, will launch four products for IP radio, audio contribution via satellite and IP, and DAB/DAB+ applications.



London’s Boxx TV will demonstrate Zenith, a new long-range wireless ENG transmitter with reduced delay, built-in talkback, and tally and iris control.



ERI of Chandler, Ind., will introduce the UF Series Bandpass Filters, an enhanced UHF mask filter product line featuring temperature-compensated designs for 8-VSB or COFDM applications.



OTT

Wohler Technologies of Haywood, Calif., will bring version 8.3 of its RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform, with tools to streamline file-based media processing for efficient content delivery across all formats and platforms, including OTT and other Internet-delivered services.



PlayBox Technology of Sofia, Bulgaria, recently acquired by Masstech, is bringing the latest version of its AirBo playout and streaming automation server.



Kitchener, Ontario’s Dejero is highlighting the Dejero Live+ Cloud Server for streaming live and recorded video to websites and mobile devices.



Visual Unity Globalof Prague, Czech Republic, will showcase the latest versions of its vuMedia OTT platform and vuMobile cloud-based second-screen content publisher.



Calabasas, Calif.’s DTS will showcase a demo of DTS-HD Layered Audio on a mobile device. DTS-HD Layered Audio is said to enable “online services to efficiently stream audio at various bit-rates from a single encode.”



Miranda of Montreal, Quebec, will bring an updated version of iControl content monitoring and control software. Six-point-oh has an enhanced alarm panel, a simpler admin web interface, better security, more channel playlist and playout server controls, support for control over audio/video fingerprints, lip-sync errors and content mismatch detection in relevant modules.



Editing

Sonnet Technologies of Irvine, Calif. will showcase its Thunderbolt 2-to-PCI Expressexpansion systems and 4U rack-mount enclosures for new Mac Pro computers.



Florical of Gainesville, Fla., will show TheQ, a new cloud-based acquisition application for creating, editing, and managing digital media metadata and file structure. TheQ will replace Florical’s legacy acquisition products, such as MediaFiler, MediaTimer and InventoryBrowser, over the next couple of years.



Orad Hi-Tec Systems of Kfar Saba, Israel, will unveil 4Designer and RenderEngine7, its next-generation real-time graphics authoring software.



Imagineer Systems of Guildford, England, will preview new capabilities planned for the next release of mocha Pro and mocha AE planar motion-tracking and visual-effects software



Audio

Sydney, Australia’s Fairlight will unveil EVO.Live, a digital audio mixing console intended for live broadcast, OB trucks, houses of worship, among other production applications.



Yamaha, with U.S. offices in Buena Park, Calif., will launch the R Remote standalone Windows application for remote control of R Series I/O rack units.



TC Electronic of Risskov, Denmark, will announce that RTW’s Loudness Quality Logger is now compatible with the TC Electronic TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors.



4K+

General Dynamics Mediaware of Canberra, Australia, will demo frame-accurate linear HEVC splicing.



Denver’s Imagine Communications, formerly known as Harris Broadcast, is bringing out Selenio X100 signal processing to accommodate 4K.



Yves Faroudja’s new company, Faroudja Enterprises, will introduce its Video Bitrate Reducer, the VBR100 in the Wynn Parlor Suites E.



For-A of Cypress, Calif., will bring its URC-4000 super-resolution 4K upconverters.



New York-based Adder will be launching 4K-capable KVM products, including a firmware upgrade to the AdderLink XD522—a high resolution DisplayPort and Thunderbolt display extender.



Harmonic of Sunnyvale, Calif., will feature a live 4K Ultra HD 2160/60p demonstration, and the latest in its encoding, stream processing, storage and playout solutions.



For-A of Cypress, Calif.,will showcase a new version of its FT-One 4K super slow-motion camera. The new version offers fiber I/O connections built directly into the unit. The company’s new ZE-ONE 4K extraction system will debut.



Samaserve-Nipros Systemized Camera System.JPG

Samaserve of Ramsey, N.J., will spotlight its Nipros LS-750/GT camera-mounted fiber-adapter system, which works with any 4K camera. It’s said to simultaneously acquire and pass uncompressed 4K and HD signals.



OmniTek of Basingstoke, England,will have its Ultra 4K toolbox, which incudes 4K waveform analyzers, test signal generators, and monitoring tools.



Portland, Ore.-based Apantac will launch new 4K converters that are part of its Crescent line of signal processing gear.



Ikegami will host an 8K Technology Exhibit with the latest advances in Super-Hi-Vision.



LG subsidiary Zenith and GatesAir, the renamed Harris Broadcast transmission business, will demo their ATSC 3.0-based “Futurecast Universal Terrestrial Broadcast System” by streaming one 4K and two mobile TV signals in a 6 MHz channel.



Tokyo’s NHK will present the latest iteration of its Super Hi-Vision system, including a closed-circuit demonstration of over-the-air transmission of 8K content in a single 6 MHz UHF TV channel.



Random

Beck TV of New York will highlight its systems integration services for IT, IP and baseband installations.



Digital Alert Systems of Lyndonville, N.Y., will showcase its range of next-generation EAS/CAP technologies.



Silvus Technologies of Los Angeles will debut its MN-MIMO wireless broadband communications system.



Sacramento, Calif.-based Jampro Antennas will show broadband antennas and filters.



Cable & Fiber



Switchers & Routers



Test & Measurement



Transmission



Automation & Asset Management



Audio



Cameras



Lenses



Camera Support



Lighting & Batteries



Storage & Recording



Furniture



Monitors



Satellite & Remote



Signal Processing



Editing