A+E Taps WideOrbit WO Network for Traffic and Sales

SAN FRANCISCO—After a two-year discovery and implementation, A+E Networks has launched WideOrbit’s WO Network as the traffic and ad sales platform for its ten cable networks, including A&E, Lifetime, History, Lifetime Movies, FYI, and VICELAND.

“WO Network provides the A+E Networks’ Ad Sales team with a robust platform to plan, build, deliver and steward optimal media schedules for our clients in an ultra-efficient manner that has the flexibility to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the marketplace,” said Michael Peretz, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales Revenue Management & Operations. “WideOrbit’s Placer is best in breed and has extremely sophisticated functionality that maximizes the clearance of our advertisers’ schedules, driving better results for A+E and our media partners.”

With A+E’s switch to WO Network, WideOrbit now claims that it has more than 100 cable network properties that are live on its sales and traffic platform—the largest of any media business software company. WideOrbit customers include: NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications, Raycom Media, TEGNA, and AMC Networks. By integrating capabilities, such as traffic management, centralized operations, and streamlined workflows, the company says its platform seeks to simplify media buying and selling and create value for both sides of media transactions.

“When it comes to delivering engaging content to a new generation of audiences in a variety of media formats, A+E is one of the media industry’s most forward-thinking companies,” said Eric R. Mathewson, founder and chief executive officer, WideOrbit. “By installing WO Network, A+E has a flexible, future-proof platform for maximizing the value of its content whether it is consumed on linear, VOD or digital channels.”