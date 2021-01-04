8K Association Updates Logo Program

LAS VEGAS—The 8K Association has announced publication of an updated performance specification for the 8K Association Certified logo program.

The mark is intended to alert shoppers looking for 8K TVs that a set bearing the logo meets the highest performance standards. The mark will be available for qualifying 8K televisions launched in the market this year, the association said.

To qualify for the logo, vendors must meet new program requirements enabling access to advanced multi-dimensional surround sound formats in addition to existing requirements for resolution, luminance, color and connectivity. The program now also recognizes more video decoding standards, it said.

“During this difficult time when a communal movie theater experience is not possible for many, the availability of big-screen TVs with super-sharp 8K resolution offers an alternative cinematic option at home,” said Dan Schinasi, director of Product Planning at Samsung Electronics America.

“With the 8K Association’s support to promote performance standards that include audio-video performance and interface standards, we expect that more homes will choose 8K TVs and more 8K content will be increasingly available in those homes in the year ahead, offering a safe and exceptional home theater experience.”

The 8K Association also announced it will focus efforts this year on educating video content creators on the benefits of 8K.