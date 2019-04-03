8K Association Now Accepting New Membership Applications

NORWALK, Conn.—First announced at CES 2019 and now presenting a comprehensive 8K Seminar at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB SHOW)on April 10, 2019, the 8K Association has formed key work groups and invites the application of new members to the association.

Any companies and organizations planning to design, produce, distribute, or display 8K resolution content are invited to apply for membership in the 8K Association. Three classes of membership and association benefits are offered:

Principal member

Associate member

Supporter member

For details about membership benefits and fees, and to download the bylaws and membership agreement, register at https://8kassociation.com/join/. To join, each company will be required to sign the Membership agreement.

A summary of the privileges of each membership class are summarized below.