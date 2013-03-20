75 Percent of Pay-TV Subscribers Highly Likely to Use Multiscreen Live Linear Service

LAS VEGAS —iStreamPlanet, a provider of live event and live linear streaming video solutions, says a consumer survey it performed with research and advisory firm The Diffusion Group reveals that viewers place high value on live and live linear streaming video. It also indicates a growing opportunity for content owners and distributors.



In January, TDG queried 1,000 U.S. adult broadband users (950 pay-TV subscribers) about their use and perceptions of accessing live linear video on Internet-connected devices.



They found 75 percent of pay-TV subscribers were highly likely to use multiscreen live linear services if offered by their operator; 49 percent said that if their current pay-TV operator offered on-demand access but not live access on Internet-connected devices, and they could get such a package elsewhere at the same price, then they would switch.



“This survey is further evidence that the time is now for content providers to start deploying live linear streaming broadcasts to all devices, or risk losing subscribers who are looking for this level of connected media from their pay TV operator,” said Michael Greeson, founding partner and director of consumer research at TDG.



The survey also found that multiscreen live linear services might also bring additional subscriber revenues. Half of respondents said they were likely to sign up for a service priced at $10 per month, and 60 percent were likely to sign up if it were $5 per month.



When asked whether they would sign up for a pay-TV service that included multiscreen live linear access, 30 percent of those without a pay-TV subscription said they were likely or highly likely to do so. Among those who do have a subscription, 49 percent said they would definitely watch live linear content on their Internet-connected devices if the service were offered as part of their regular pay-TV service (at no extra charge).



“Multiscreen live video and live linear channels are critical to meeting consumer expectations,” said Robin Cole, vice president of product and services for iStreamPlanet. “We are seeing this demand firsthand in the evolving business needs of our customers. Our goal at iStreamPlanet is to remove the technological barriers by providing a cost-effective and scalable solution to deliver live TV Everywhere experiences.”



The survey findings are detailed in a white paper available for download.



http://www.istreamplanet.com/multiscreen-whitepaper/