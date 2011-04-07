73 Stations Now Transmit Mobile DTV
WASHINGTON: According to the signal map of the Open Mobile Video Coalition, 73 TV stations in 33 markets across the country are now transmitting mobile DTV signals. Compared to a month ago, the figures represent a net gain of 21 stations said to now be sending out signals in ATSC M/H, the over-the-air mobile digital television transmission standard.
Six more markets added signals, and another 18 joined the list of 46 cities with stations planning Mobile DTV launches yet this year. Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are now tied for the most stations transmitting ATSC M/H, with six each. Seven stations were listed for Washington last month, but WVNC-TV, the MHz affiliate in the district, is no longer on the list. Four other stations previously listed as actively transmitting signals are now either planning launches or testing signals.
Should all stations in all markets now planning launches complete them by year end, 151 TV stations in 79 markets will have mobile DTV signals by 2012.
The new additions appear in red.
73 TV Stations Transmitting A/153
( on deck: indicates 2011 planned launch)
Atlanta, Ga.
WGCL, CBS, Meredith
WPXA, ION O&O
WSB, ABC, Cox
on deck:
WAGA
WATL
WXIA
Austin, Texas
KVUE, ABC, Belo
Baltimore
WNUV, CW, Sinclair LMA
on deck:
WMAR
Birmingham, Ala.
WBIQ, PBS, Alabama Educational TV Commission
on deck:
WBRC
WBXA-CA
WIAT
WVTM
Boston
WGBH, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation
on deck:
WBPX
WGBH
WHDH
WHDN
Charlotte, N.C.
WAXN, Independent, Cox
WBTV, CBS, Raycom
WCCB, Fox, Bahakel
WCNC, NBC, Belo
WJZY, CW, Capitol Broadcasting
on deck:
WMYT
WSOC
Chicago
WPWR, MyNet, Fox O&O
WCPX, ION O&O
WMAQ, NBC O&O
Cincinnati
WLWT, NBC, Hearst
WXIX, Fox, Raycom
on deck:
WCPO
Colorado Springs
KKTV, CBS. Gray Television
on deck:
KRDO
Columbus, Ohio
WBNS, CBS, Dispatch
WCMH, NBC, Media General
WSYX, ABC, Sinclair
WTTE, Fox, Cunningham
on deck:
WWHO
Dallas-Ft. Worth
KXAS, NBC, NBCU & LIN TV
WFAA, ABC, Belo
on deck:
KDFI
KPXD
Denver
KPXC, ION O&O
on deck:
KUSA
Detroit
WDIV, NBC, Post-Newsweek
WXYZ, ABC, E.W. Scripps
on deck:
WJBK
WPXD
WTVS
Fresno, Calif.
KAIL, 7.1 & 7.2 MyNet, Trans-America
on deck:
KMPH
Las Vegas
KBLR, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
KLAS, CBS, Landmark Media Enterprises
on deck:
KVCW
KVMY
Lincoln, Neb.
KOLN, CBS, Gray Television
Los Angeles
KFTR, TeleFutura, Univision
KPXN, ION O&O
KCOP, MyNet, Fox
KMEX, Univision O&O
KNBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
KVEA, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
Miami, Fla.
WSCV, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
WTVJ, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
WPTV, NBC, E.W. Scripps
on deck:
WFLX
WHDT-CD
WHDT
WPLG
Minneapolis
KSTP, ABC, Hubbard
on deck:
KARE
WFTC
Montgomery, Ala.
WSFA, NBC, Raycom
WAIQ, PBS, Alabama Educational TV Commissoin
New York
WLNY, Independent, WLNY Ltd.
WMBC
WNJU
WPXN
on deck:
WWOR, MyNet, Fox O&O previously listed active
WNBC
WNET
WNXY
WNYX
WRNN
Omaha, Neb.
WOWT, NBC, Gray Television
Orlando, Fla.
WESH, NBC, Hearst
WKMG, CBS, Post-Newsweek
WRBW, MyNet, Fox O&O
WRDQ, Independent, Cox
on deck:
WFTV
Philadelphia
WCAU, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
on deck:
WPPX, ION O&Opreviously listedactive
WTVE, Independent, WRNN LLC, previously listed active
WTVE
WTXF
Portland, Ore.
KATU, ABC, Fisher
KGW, NBC, Belo
KOXI-CA, America One, WatchTV
on deck:
KOIN, testing
KORK-LD
KPTV
Raleigh, N.C.
WRAL, CBS, Capitol Broadcasting
WRAZ, Fox, Capital Broadcasting
San Diego, Calif.
�� KNSD, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) & LIN TV
on deck:
KGTV
San Francisco1
KNTV, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
on deck:
KKPX
KTVU
San Jose, Calif.
KICU, Independent, Cox
KSTS, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
Seattle
KIRO, CBS, Cox
KOMO, ABC, Fisher
KONG, Independent, Belo
KUNS, Univision, Fisher
Springfield, Mass.
(WGBY, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation, previously listed active, is now said to be “testing.”)
Tampa, Fla.
WFLA, NBC, Media General
on deck:
WEDU
WTVT
WXPX, testing
Washington, D.C.
WDCA, MyNet, Fox O&O
WFDC, Univision O&O, Entravision LMA
WHUT, PBS, Howard University
WPXW, ION O&O
WRC, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
WUSA, CBS, Gannett
on deck:
WTTG
(WNVC, MHz Network, Commonwealth Public Broadcasting, previously listed active is no longer listed.)
78 Stations in 46 Cities Plan to Launch Mobile DTV in 2011
(Cities in red added since March 9, 2011. Note that Indianapolis was dropped since then.)
Allentown, Pa. ~ WFMZ
Beaumont, Texas~ KBMT
Bend, Ore.~ KABH, KTVZ
Binghamton, N.Y.~ WBNG
Cleveland, Ohio~ WEWS, WKYC
Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.~ WUBX
El Paso, Texas~ KVIA
Eugene, Ore.~ KORY-CA
Florence, Ala.~ WBCF-LP, WXFL-LP
Grand Junction, Colo.~ KJCT, KKCO
Greenville, N.C.~ WYDO
Greenville, S.C.~ WHNS, WLOS, WMYA, WSPA, WYFF
Harrisonburg, Va.~ WAZC
Hartford, Conn.~ WVIT
Hickory, N.C.~ WHKY
Honolulu, Hawaii~ KHON
Houston, Texas~ KHOU, KPRC, KTXH
Idaho Falls, Idaho~ KIFI
Indianapolis, Ind.
Kansas City, Mo.~ KSHB
Kingsport, Tenn.~ WEMT
Knoxville, Tenn.~ WBIR, WTNZ
Lexington, Ky.~ WKYT
Madison, Wis.~ WKOW
Milwaukee, Wis.~ WCGV, WVTV
Mobile, Ala.~ WEAR, WFGX, WFNA
Naples, Fla.~ WYDT
Nashville, Tenn.~ WSMV
Peoria, Ill.~ WEEK
Phoenix, Ariz.~ KPNX, KTVK, KUTP
Providence, R.I.~ WJAR, WPRI
Riverside, Calif.~ KESQ
Roanoke, Va.~ WBRA, WEBJ, WSLS
Rochester, Minn.~ KIMT
St. Louis, Mo.~ KSDK
Savannah, Ga.~ WJCL, WTGS
Toledo, Ohio, ~ WTOL, WUPW
Topeka, Kan.~ WSNT, KTMJ, WIBW
Tulsa, Okla.~ KJRH
Virginia Beach, Va.~ WAVY, WAZT, WHRO, WTVZ
Waco, Texas~ KCEN
Wichita, Kan.~ KAKE, KSNC, KSNG, KWNW
Wilmington, N.C.~ WILM
Winchester, Va., ~ WAZW
Youngstown, Ohio~ WFMJ, WKBN, WYFX, WYTV
Yuma, Ariz.~ KECY
