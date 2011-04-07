73 Stations Now Transmit Mobile DTV

WASHINGTON: According to the signal map of the Open Mobile Video Coalition, 73 TV stations in 33 markets across the country are now transmitting mobile DTV signals. Compared to a month ago, the figures represent a net gain of 21 stations said to now be sending out signals in ATSC M/H, the over-the-air mobile digital television transmission standard.



Six more markets added signals, and another 18 joined the list of 46 cities with stations planning Mobile DTV launches yet this year. Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are now tied for the most stations transmitting ATSC M/H, with six each. Seven stations were listed for Washington last month, but WVNC-TV, the MHz affiliate in the district, is no longer on the list. Four other stations previously listed as actively transmitting signals are now either planning launches or testing signals.



Should all stations in all markets now planning launches complete them by year end, 151 TV stations in 79 markets will have mobile DTV signals by 2012.



The new additions appear in red.



73 TV Stations Transmitting A/153

( on deck: indicates 2011 planned launch)



Atlanta, Ga.

WGCL, CBS, Meredith

WPXA, ION O&O

WSB, ABC, Cox

on deck:

WAGA

WATL

WXIA

Austin, Texas

KVUE, ABC, Belo



Baltimore

WNUV, CW, Sinclair LMA

on deck:

WMAR



Birmingham, Ala.

WBIQ, PBS, Alabama Educational TV Commission

on deck:

WBRC

WBXA-CA

WIAT

WVTM



Boston

WGBH, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation

on deck:

WBPX

WGBH

WHDH

WHDN



Charlotte, N.C.

WAXN, Independent, Cox

WBTV, CBS, Raycom

WCCB, Fox, Bahakel

WCNC, NBC, Belo

WJZY, CW, Capitol Broadcasting

on deck:

WMYT

WSOC



Chicago

WPWR, MyNet, Fox O&O

WCPX, ION O&O

WMAQ, NBC O&O



Cincinnati

WLWT, NBC, Hearst

WXIX, Fox, Raycom

on deck:

WCPO



Colorado Springs

KKTV, CBS. Gray Television

on deck:

KRDO



Columbus, Ohio

WBNS, CBS, Dispatch

WCMH, NBC, Media General

WSYX, ABC, Sinclair

WTTE, Fox, Cunningham

on deck:

WWHO



Dallas-Ft. Worth

KXAS, NBC, NBCU & LIN TV

WFAA, ABC, Belo

on deck:

KDFI

KPXD



Denver

KPXC, ION O&O

on deck:

KUSA



Detroit

WDIV, NBC, Post-Newsweek

WXYZ, ABC, E.W. Scripps

on deck:

WJBK

WPXD

WTVS



Fresno, Calif.

KAIL, 7.1 & 7.2 MyNet, Trans-America

on deck:

KMPH

Las Vegas

KBLR, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

KLAS, CBS, Landmark Media Enterprises

on deck:

KVCW

KVMY



Lincoln, Neb.

KOLN, CBS, Gray Television



Los Angeles

KFTR, TeleFutura, Univision

KPXN, ION O&O

KCOP, MyNet, Fox

KMEX, Univision O&O

KNBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

KVEA, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O



Miami, Fla.

WSCV, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

WTVJ, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

WPTV, NBC, E.W. Scripps

on deck:

WFLX

WHDT-CD

WHDT

WPLG



Minneapolis

KSTP, ABC, Hubbard

on deck:

KARE

WFTC



Montgomery, Ala.

WSFA, NBC, Raycom

WAIQ, PBS, Alabama Educational TV Commissoin



New York

WLNY, Independent, WLNY Ltd.

WMBC

WNJU

WPXN

on deck:

WWOR, MyNet, Fox O&O previously listed active

WNBC

WNET

WNXY

WNYX

WRNN



Omaha, Neb.

WOWT, NBC, Gray Television



Orlando, Fla.

WESH, NBC, Hearst

WKMG, CBS, Post-Newsweek

WRBW, MyNet, Fox O&O

WRDQ, Independent, Cox

on deck:

WFTV



Philadelphia

WCAU, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

on deck:

WPPX, ION O&Opreviously listedactive

WTVE, Independent, WRNN LLC, previously listed active

WTVE

WTXF



Portland, Ore.

KATU, ABC, Fisher

KGW, NBC, Belo

KOXI-CA, America One, WatchTV

on deck:

KOIN, testing

KORK-LD

KPTV



Raleigh, N.C.

WRAL, CBS, Capitol Broadcasting

WRAZ, Fox, Capital Broadcasting



San Diego, Calif.

�� KNSD, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) & LIN TV

on deck:

KGTV



San Francisco1

KNTV, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

on deck:

KKPX

KTVU



San Jose, Calif.

KICU, Independent, Cox

KSTS, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O



Seattle

KIRO, CBS, Cox

KOMO, ABC, Fisher

KONG, Independent, Belo

KUNS, Univision, Fisher



Springfield, Mass.

(WGBY, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation, previously listed active, is now said to be “testing.”)



Tampa, Fla.

WFLA, NBC, Media General

on deck:

WEDU

WTVT

WXPX, testing



Washington, D.C.

WDCA, MyNet, Fox O&O

WFDC, Univision O&O, Entravision LMA

WHUT, PBS, Howard University

WPXW, ION O&O

WRC, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O

WUSA, CBS, Gannett

on deck:

WTTG

(WNVC, MHz Network, Commonwealth Public Broadcasting, previously listed active is no longer listed.)



78 Stations in 46 Cities Plan to Launch Mobile DTV in 2011

(Cities in red added since March 9, 2011. Note that Indianapolis was dropped since then.)

Allentown, Pa. ~ WFMZ

Beaumont, Texas~ KBMT

Bend, Ore.~ KABH, KTVZ

Binghamton, N.Y.~ WBNG

Cleveland, Ohio~ WEWS, WKYC

Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.~ WUBX

El Paso, Texas~ KVIA

Eugene, Ore.~ KORY-CA

Florence, Ala.~ WBCF-LP, WXFL-LP

Grand Junction, Colo.~ KJCT, KKCO

Greenville, N.C.~ WYDO

Greenville, S.C.~ WHNS, WLOS, WMYA, WSPA, WYFF

Harrisonburg, Va.~ WAZC

Hartford, Conn.~ WVIT

Hickory, N.C.~ WHKY

Honolulu, Hawaii~ KHON

Houston, Texas~ KHOU, KPRC, KTXH

Idaho Falls, Idaho~ KIFI

Indianapolis, Ind.

Kansas City, Mo.~ KSHB

Kingsport, Tenn.~ WEMT

Knoxville, Tenn.~ WBIR, WTNZ

Lexington, Ky.~ WKYT

Madison, Wis.~ WKOW

Milwaukee, Wis.~ WCGV, WVTV

Mobile, Ala.~ WEAR, WFGX, WFNA

Naples, Fla.~ WYDT

Nashville, Tenn.~ WSMV

Peoria, Ill.~ WEEK

Phoenix, Ariz.~ KPNX, KTVK, KUTP

Providence, R.I.~ WJAR, WPRI

Riverside, Calif.~ KESQ

Roanoke, Va.~ WBRA, WEBJ, WSLS

Rochester, Minn.~ KIMT

St. Louis, Mo.~ KSDK

Savannah, Ga.~ WJCL, WTGS

Toledo, Ohio, ~ WTOL, WUPW

Topeka, Kan.~ WSNT, KTMJ, WIBW

Tulsa, Okla.~ KJRH

Virginia Beach, Va.~ WAVY, WAZT, WHRO, WTVZ

Waco, Texas~ KCEN

Wichita, Kan.~ KAKE, KSNC, KSNG, KWNW

Wilmington, N.C.~ WILM

Winchester, Va., ~ WAZW

Youngstown, Ohio~ WFMJ, WKBN, WYFX, WYTV

Yuma, Ariz.~ KECY