68th Engineering Emmy Award Winners Announced

NOHO ART DISTRICT, CALIF.—No need to wait for the awards ceremony to find out who the Emmy goes to for the 68th Engineering Emmy Awards, as the Television Academy has announced its full slate of honorees and winners for the 2016 edition. With the goal of honoring development and innovation in broadcast technology, the Engineering Emmys have rewarded six recipients for this year’s awards, as well as a pair of special honors.

The first such special honor is the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, which this year will go to John C. Malone, chairman of Liberty Media. Malone is being honored for his “lifetime commitment and immeasurable contributions to the advancement of cable television,” according to the TV Academy’s press release.

The TV Academy will also hand out the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award to NHK’s Science & Technology Research Laboratories for their innovations that “have transformed the technical capabilities of broadcasters both in Japan and worldwide.”

As for the six official Engineering Emmy recipients, they are as followed: SyncOnSet; Ncam Technologies; Sony 2/3-inch 4K Imaging System; Saunders Electric; Zaxcom Inc.; and Group It For Me! Cloud-based software.

The award ceremony for the 68th Engineering Emmy Awards will take place on Oct. 26 at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel and be hosted by “Criminal Minds” star Kirsten Vangsness.