66th Annual Technical Emmy Winners Announced
NEW YORK— The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the recipients of the 66th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards that will take place on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. This event marks the ninth consecutive year that the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards have been presented during CES. The reception and presentation will take place in The Bellagio Ballroom at The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“The National Academy’s Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee is pleased to honor these technology companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have materially affected the way the audience views television and have set the standard for technological excellence in the industry,” said committee Chairman, Robert P. Seidel, vice president of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Engineering Achievement Committee of NATAS.
The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event include:
2014 Technical / Engineering Achievement Awards
Pioneering Development of 2ndScreen Navigable Mosaic for Direct ProgrammerOfferings to Consumers via the Internet
- HomeBoxOffice (HBO)
- Netflix
Development of Low-Latency Video Streaming Live Captioning Systems
- EEG
- Xorbit
Television Enhancement Devices
- Apple
- Roku
- Microsoft
- Sony
- Tivo
Non-Live Large Scale Online Video Systems
- Netflix
Personalized Recommendation Engines for Video Discovery (PREVD) for MVPD’s
- Jinni
- Think Analytics
- Digital Smiths
- Comcast
Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability
- Video Services Forum Inc.
- Media Links
- Nevion
- DVBlink, Inc.
- Harris Broadcast Corp. (Imagine Communications)
- Ericsson
- Artel Video Systems Inc.
- Barco–‐Silex
- IntoPix
Innovation in Improving Engagement Around Television in Social Media
- Mass Relevance (Spreadfast)
Secure Accelerated File Movement over IP including the Internet
- Aspera Inc. an IBM Co.
- DataExpedition Inc.
- Signiant
- Unlimitech
Pioneering Delivery of Pay TV Linear Video to Consumer-Owned and -ManagedDevices Over a High-Speed Data Connection
- Major League Baseball Advanced Media
- Time Warner Cable
- NBC Universal
